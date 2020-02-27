Robert Lee Underwood SOUTH WALLINGFORD — Robert Lee Underwood, 77, of South Wallingford died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on Oct. 29, 1942, in Rutland, the son of Howard E. and Dorcas (Stewart) Underwood. He attended the Wallingford High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1960, serving until his honorable discharge in 1964. Bob married Jeannie Marie Smith on Aug. 8, 1969. He was employed at Moore Business Forms for 26 years, then established R U Printing in Wallingford for over 20 years until his retirement in 2013. Bob was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed golfing, hunting and any type of fishing. He was a founding member of GB Boys Hunting Camp in Middletown Springs, American Legion Post #31 and the Loyal Order of Moose. Survivors include his wife, Jeannie of South Wallingford; three daughters, Krista Bendig of North Clarendon, Jill Stone-Teer and husband Walter of Wallingford, and Darleen Phelps and husband Matt of North Clarendon; five grandchildren, Lucas and Claire Bendig, Damon Stone and Karlie Teer and Elijah Phelps; two sisters, Janet Perry and husband Al of Elmira, New York, and Joan Holiquest of Gardner, Massachusetts; two brothers, Rev. Howard Underwood and wife Jane of Winchendon, Massachusetts, and Charles Underwood and wife Jade of Hawaii; a special sister/friend, Bonnie Fish and husband Don of Rutland; and many special nieces and special nephews. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home. A reception will follow at the St. Patrick’s Church Parish Hall. Memorials may be made to Danby-Mount Tabor Rod and Gun Club, 941 A Lamb Hill Road, Wells, VT 05774; or to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
