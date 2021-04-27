Robert Loyzelle RUTLAND — Robert Loyzelle, 43, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home, after a period of declining health. He was born in Mississippi, the son of Charisse Loyzelle. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1996. Mr. Loyzelle was employed by Sears and Verizon. He enjoyed road trips and sports, especially professional wrestling. Survivors include his children, Sebastian Loyzelle of Springfield, Marissa Loyzelle of Fair Haven; and his mother of Rutland. Per his request, there will be no formal services. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
