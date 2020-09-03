Robert M. Colburn RUTLAND — Robert Maynard Colburn, 65, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a long illness. He was born June 13, 1955, in Rutland, the son of Natalie (White) and Albert Colburn Sr. He graduated from Otter Valley Union High School. Mr. Colburn was a longtime logger working for several local companies. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Survivors include his wife, Delight (Matt) Colburn of Rutland; three sons, Eric Colburn of Rutland, Robert Colburn of Pittsford, Greg Colburn of Brandon; brothers, Albert Colburn Jr. of Rutland, Jerry and Richard Colburn, both of Pittsford; a half-brother, Larry Garrow of Clarendon; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Lee Colburn. There will be no public services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
