Robert M. Raleigh Jr. BRANDON - Robert Martin Raleigh, Jr, age 75, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, following a long illness, with his family by his side. Bob was born in Rutland on September 7, 1946. He was the son of Robert & Mary (Delehanty) Raleigh, Sr. He was a life long Brandon resident. He graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class 1964. In his earlier years he worked at Ken Mohan Mobil Station in Brandon. He later joined his father in Raleigh’s Fuel’s. When his father retired, he began working for Bill Peck at Brandon Fuels’. He was forced to retire due to illness in 2003 from General Electric follow several years of service. He had served as Assistant Fire Chief at the Brandon Volunteer Fire Department and was currently an honorary member. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, NASCAR and more especially visiting with family, friends and neighbors. He is survived by his wife; Joanne (Wetmore) Raleigh of Brandon; whom he married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on June 1, 1968; his son; Christopher Raleigh & his wife Danielle of Virginia Beach, VA and his daughter; Catrina Brutkoski & her husband Scott of Brandon, his grandson; Nick Raleigh and granddaughter; Savanna Raleigh. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother; Michael Raleigh and his sister; Mary Margaret Cunningham. Respecting Bob’s wishes, a private graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in the family lot, at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
