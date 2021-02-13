Robert M. Rorison SPRINGFIELD — Robert M. Rorison, 80, died Feb. 10, 2021, after a brief illness. The son of David and Eleanor Rorison, he graduated in 1959 from Springfield High School. He enlisted in the Army, serving in active duty for three years followed by Reserves for three more. Mr. Rorison was employed at Gurney Brothers Construction for 46 years as a heavy equipment operator and welder before retiring. On Feb. 8, 1996, he married Barbara Faye Rorison. He enjoyed researching all parts of the world. He obtained his student pilot license in earlier days and worked on multiple farms as a helping hand. Survivors include his wife of Springfield; two stepchildren, Bobbi-Jo St. Peter and Corey Topolski; siblings, Phyllis Hanus, Tom, Gary and Kathleen Rorison; two step-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, grandnieces and -nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Keith Rorison, in 1990. The celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield EMS or Springfield Humane Society.
