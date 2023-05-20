Robert McGinley BRADENTON, FL — Robert (Bob) McGinley, 81, passed away May 8, 2023, in Bradenton, FL. Bob was born in Rutland, Vermont, to John and Genevieve McGinley. Robert moved to Bradenton in 2011 from Islamorada, FL. He worked in maintenance with the Monroe County Schools. He was also a member of the Moose, Eagles, and American Legion. Robert is survived by Jean Lackey, Sister. Memorial Contributions can be made in honor of Robert McGinley to Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, FL."
