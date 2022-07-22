Robert N. Greeno SUDBURY — Robert “Nick” Nichols Greeno, 54, passed away suddenly July 17, 2022. Nick was born in Honolulu, HI March 07, 1968 and resided most of his life in Sudbury, VT. Nick graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in 1986. On March 26, 1988 Nick married his high school sweetheart, Amanda, who passed just 69 days before Nick’s passing. In 1989 they welcomed their first daughter Stephanie and in 1993 their second daughter Jessica. Together they raised a family and valued many traditions throughout the years. Nick loved watching his girls grow up and was one of their biggest fans. Then came his grandchildren, Emma and Connor, who in Grandpas eyes, could do no wrong. They were the light of his life. Nick was known for his master butchering skills, love of hunting, and going to camp. You could find him quoting a movie, telling stories on repeat, or giving a one-liner to get you to laugh even if it made him look like a nut. Of course, there was that big belly laugh of his. With his rock n’ roll personality and head-bang dancing when appropriate, Nick wanted to be the life of the party and almost always succeeded in just that. If you were lucky, you would get a wink and a smile. Nick is survived by his daughters Stephanie Harte (Tyler), and Jessica Greeno (Doug), his father Robert Greeno, his brothers Mark Greeno (Angie), and Brent Greeno (Ryan), his chosen brother Jeff Fay (Linda), his grandchildren Emma and Connor Harte, his nieces and nephews Melissa, Mallory, Ben, and Garrett, his parents-in-law Susan and Jeffery Wallin, his sister-in-law Kate Lufkin (Mike), and brother-in-law Lee Kreisler (Tammy). Along with cousins, aunts, uncles & those friends that became family. Nick is predeceased by his Wife, Amanda Greeno, his Mother, Virginia “Cricket” Greeno, his grandfather Robert Nichols, his grandparents Antoine and Luella (Collins) Greeno, his aunt Antoinette “Toni” German, and his uncles Jim and Rob Nichols. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.