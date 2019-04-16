Robert N. Hobbs SPRINGFIELD — Robert N. Hobbs, from Springfield, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his home. Robert was 88 years of age and died from heart attack complications due to a long term illness of diabetes and dementia. Robert was born in Springfield on Feb., 19, 1931. His parents were Leslie and Dorothy Williams Hobbs, of South Reading. Predeceased siblings include Phylis Hobbs Bennett, Gloria Hobbs Rogers and David Hobbs. Surviving is his sister, Hazel Hobbs King, living in South Reading. Robert married Beverly G. Matthews from South Reading, on June, 27, 1953. Their children include Gary Leslie Hobbs, who is deceased, and living is Donald R. Hobbs, in Massachusetts, Gail M. Hobbs Johnson, in Pennsylvania, and Philip P. Hobbs, in New Hampshire. Also surviving is grandson Bradley P. Johnson, who lives in Colorado, parents David and Gail Johnson. Robert was employed at Bryant's in Springfield for 45 years and served in the U.S. Army as an Airborne Ranger. In retirement, Robert and Beverly traveled for 10 years RV’ing across the United States. Robert is being cremated and a memorial service is being planned for the summer.
