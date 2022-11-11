Robert N. Wood WEST HAVEN — Robert Norris Wood, 79 of West Haven died Tuesday afternoon November 9, 2022 at his residence following a long illness with his boys at his side. He was born on May 10, 1943 in Haverhill, NH the son of Norris and Isabelle (Whitehill) Wood. Mr. Wood grew up in Randolph and enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1962 serving until his honorable discharge in 1969. He relocated to West Haven in 1978 He was employed as a truck driver by Merrill’s Transportation, Goddard Transportation, and Quality Transportation until his retirement. Mr. Wood enjoyed farming, raising cattle, making maple syrup and hunting. Survivors include 3 sons and their families Robert Wood and his wife Jeanne of Whiting, Ronald Wood and his fiancée Lisa Ladd of Castleton and Ryan Wood and his companion Melissa Livingstone of Saratoga, NY, brother Albert Wood and his wife Rebecka of Randolph, 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Lillian Mary (Corey) Wood on May 8, 2013, a son Randy Wood on Feb 27. 1984, also a brother Harvey Wood in Feb 15, 1987 There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be in the West Haven Cemetery Memorial Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers west Haven Fire Department C/O Durfee Funeral Home P, O, Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743
