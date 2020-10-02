Robert Nilan SPRINGFIELD — Robert Nilan, 88, died peacefully in the Dartmouth hospital, Sept. 23, 2020, after a brief illness. Bob was born in Greenwich Village, grew up partly on Long Island Sound, lived in West Virginia where his grandfather had a glass factory until it burned to the ground, and Venice, California, where his father designed oil rigs. He worked first at Albany Design in Albany, New York, until he married Ida Mae "Miki" McGuire. They moved to Connecticut where he was employed until retirement at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in the engineering department working on the design of aircraft engines. Bob had many interests and hobbies, including painting in oils. A lifelong learner, he read extensively, could fix anything, and relished conversations on any topic. He enjoyed vacations in the Caribbean, especially weeks in Montserrat. He had been looking forward to river gold panning but was prevented by declining health. After retirement, Bob worked part time locally at McDonald's, Springfield Diner and Jake's. He was inspired by his co-workers immensely. He is survived by his wife, Miki; and daughters, Kathleen "Cat" Nilan (David Severski) of Seattle and Heather Post of Springfield. He leaves two grandchildren, Brandon Post (Becca) of Rochester and Emma Post Sainz (Adam) of Morrisville; great-grandson, Dax Sainz; and two nephews in San Francisco. His younger brother, Charles Jr., predeceased him.
