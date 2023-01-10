Robert B. Nixon RUTLAND — Robert B. Nixon, 81, died peacefully January 4th at home surrounded by his loving family. He was a US Army veteran, and an Atlantic City, NJ firefighter for 30 years. Robert retired as Captain and moved to VT to pursue his love of skiing and everything outdoors. He was an avid athlete, practicing martial arts, hiking, rowing, and running marathons. His biggest joy was playing with his grandchildren. Robert is survived by his wife of 49 years, Theresa; his daughters, Kellie Ettori and Melanie Nixon and their families; and his daughters from his first marriage, MaryAnn and Peachy. There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date. His family is especially grateful for the loving care and support given to them from the wonderful staff of the VNA Hospice.
