Robert Noble II TINMOUTH — Robert Noble II, 92, of Tinmouth, died Friday April 21, 2023, at this residence. Arrangements are pending with the Aldous Funeral Home in Wallingford. A complete obituary will follow in a later edition.
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 4:23 am
