Robert O. Canney RUTLAND — Robert O. Canney, 89, of Rutland passed away January 21, 2023. He was born in Rutland January 9, 1934, the son of John and Kathleen (Brothers) Canney. Funeral and graveside services with a reception will be held in the Spring 2023. A complete obituary will be published in a future edition of the Rutland Herald. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.