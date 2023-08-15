Robert O. Cole CASA GRANDE, AZ — Robert Olin Cole passed away peacefully on August 2 in Casa Grande, AZ. Robert, aka “Boney,” was born on June 16,1947 in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Elbert and Hilda (Parker) Cole. Boney graduated from Wallingford High School in 1965. He enlisted in the United States Army after graduation and was stationed primarily in Fort Knox, KY. After the service Boney had an electronic and tv repair business in Brandon, VT. He retired and moved to Casa Grande, AZ. Boney leaves behind his 4 siblings, Katrine Dutton, Springfield, VT, Marvin (Janet) Cole, Casa Grande, AZ, Mary Ann Weeks, Port Saint Lucie, FL, and Betty Jane (Dexter) Bostock, Pioneer, CA, Eleven nieces and nephews, many grandnieces and nephews, and countless other friends, including his childhood friend, Dave Lambert who was there for him until the very end. Boney is predeceased by his parents Elbert and Hilda Cole, and brother, Elbert “Budge”Cole Jr. Boney was an outdoorsman all through life, an avid fisherman. He greatly enjoyed taking his nephews and friends to camp on Big Pond and spend the weekend fishing. Please join us for a graveside memorial service for Robert “Boney” Cole on Monday, October 9 at 1pm at the Scottsdale Cemetery in Danby, VT, followed by a celebration of life reception at the Wallingford Lodge. We will gather to remember our wonderful brother, uncle, and friend. Please bring your fondest memories to share with family and friends. All are welcome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.