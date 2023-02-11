Robert O'Donnell Canney RUTLAND — Robert O’Donnell Canney passed away peacefully Saturday morning January 21, 2023, at home accompanied by family. Bob was born in Rutland on January 9, 1934, the son of John and Kathleen (Brothers) Canney. Robert graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1951, later he went on to earn his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Vermont around 1956. Robert began a working career with International Business Machines which spanned the 50’s and 60’s. In the 70’s, 80’s and 90s he was an independent consultant for Central Vermont Public and the City of Rutland. Bob retired from Westminster Cracker Company in Rutland VT around 2006 becoming that company’s first official retiree. Bob was a lifelong member of the Rutland Country Club where he earned the nickname “Fearless”, because of his ability to knock-in putts with speed and accuracy. He was also affectionately called “Rocco” by friends including Timmy and Greg at the Elks Club where he was also a lifelong member. Robert had many fond memories of the Elks and its members as they did him, he was like a second father to Jay and will be remembered by many there. Robert will always be remembered for his witty jokes and stories which he recalled and retold to the day of his passing. He was an avid horse racing enthusiast and followed his favorite trainer Chad Brown religiously. First and foremost Robert was a dedicated father always attending events where his children were participating. Survivors include sons Kevin (Penney) Canney and Wayne Canney, a daughter Elizabeth (Canney) Bird and several grandchildren,great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his wife Mary Smithhart Canney in 1973. Bob was the last of six children surviving his parents. His five siblings were: Jean Canney Anderson, John(Rosemary) Canney, George Canney, Mary Canney Williams, and Kathleen Canney (Richard) Smyrski. There will be a mass of Christian burial this spring at Christ the King Church in Rutland on June 10, at 12 pm. Burial will follow at Cavalry Cemetery and a reception at the Elks Club In Rutland from 2-5. Contributions may be made to Bayada Home Health Care, 2 South Main St Rutland, VT 05701or to charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of Clifford Funeral home.
