Robert P. Alexander RUTLAND — Robert Perley Alexander, 75, of Rutland, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, and joined the love of his life, Patricia, in heaven. He was born on Nov. 3, 1947, in Rutland, the son of Earle McKinley and Amelia (Ceccarille) Alexander. Robert married his partner-in-crime, Patricia Ann "Bingo" Howland, on April 3, 1976, and she predeceased him in 2011. Robert was proud to be a father, friend and mentor to his daughters, Krista and Holly Alexander. Spending time with Holly's family, Terry Morton, and taking pride in being who their two sons, Cody and Chase Morton, called Poppa. He is survived by a brother, Bernard Alexander and his wife, Barb; as well as his sister, Dorothy Lulek; cousin Frank Bergstrom; and his beloved cat, Sammy. Robert was also predeceased by three brothers and one sister, Earle Alexander, Arthur Alexander, Cleo Alexander and Marie Graham; and a stepson, Paul Peterson. Robert enjoyed spending time with family, working in his garage, trips over to the race track and casino, and projects with his grandsons. Robert attended local schools. He served his country proudly in United States Army from Jan. 16, 1967, to Jan. 18, 1970. Following an honorable discharge, he moved back to Rutland. He worked for “The Bus” for 10 years, eight years with Fassett's bakery and then 21 years with the Holiday Inn in Rutland, retiring in 2009. There will be no calling hours. Robert and Patricia will be laid to rest together at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery. Donations can be made in his memory to support his grandsons: Wonderfeet Kids Museum, P.O. Box 6243, Rutland, VT 05701; Boys and Girls Club of Rutland, P.O. Box 636, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Aldous Funeral Home.
