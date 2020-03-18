Robert P. Aronson RUTLAND — Robert Paul “Bob” Aronson, 64, of Rutland died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 28, 1955, in Levittown, New York, the son of Alfred and Doris (Bornstein) Aronson. Bob grew up on Long Island and relocated to Vermont in 1996. Bob lived in Rutland for the last 15 years. He enjoyed music, making crafts, photography and being with people. Bob enjoyed being out and about visiting different places of commerce to support his many interests and hobbies. Shop owners knew Bob. They treated him as a valued member of the community. The Rutland community at large was loving, respectful and supportive. Bob appreciated this, and his family is thankful for Rutland’s many good people. Survivors include a brother, Michael Aronson; a sister-in-law, Linda Aronson; a niece, Sarah Aronson; a nephew, Josh Aronson; cousins, Judy Azulay, Nomi Azulay and Dan Azulay; his longtime caregiver, Marcos Levy of Shrewsbury; and the entire Spring Lake Ranch family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Lake Ranch, Cuttingsville, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.