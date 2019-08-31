Robert P. "Bob" Rounds VERNON — Robert Patrick “Bob” Rounds, 93, formerly of Autumn Hill Road in West Brattleboro, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2019, at Vernon Hall where he had resided since September of 2015. Mr. Rounds was born in Rutland on Jan. 3, 1926, the son of Robert M. and C. Mildred (Traynor) Rounds. He was raised and educated in Rutland, graduating from Mount St. Joseph Academy with the Class of 1943. He received his B.A. in Education from Saint Michael’s College in Winooski (1948) and went on to earn his master's degree from the University of Massachusetts/Amherst in 1958. Mr. Rounds served his country in the U.S. Navy until he was medically honorably discharged from active service, returning home to Rutland. His first teaching position was at Mount St. Joseph Academy (1948 to 1953) and from 1953 until his retirement, he was a guidance counselor at Brattleboro Union High School. Bob dedicated 42 years of his life to teaching, coaching and counseling public school students. He asked that his students and players always give their best effort. The teams Bob coached were known for their teamwork, execution and discipline. A favorite quote of Bob’s is from Robert Frost: “Education is the ability to listen to anyone say almost anything without losing one’s temper or self-confidence.” Mr. Rounds was a member of the Vermont Retired Teachers Association and the Windham County Retired Teachers Association. A devout Catholic, Mr. Rounds was a communicant of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Brattleboro and a former parishioner of Christ the King Church in Rutland. On Aug. 23, 1948, at Christ the King Church, he was married to Ellen Conlin who survives. Besides his faithful and devoted wife of 71 years, he leaves five sons Stephen, of Hartland, Thomas, of Windsor, Martin, of Hancock, NH, Barry, of Putney, and John, of Brattleboro. Additionally, he is survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, C. Hugh Rounds, and a sister, Veronica Barrett. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Fr. Justin Baker, pastor, celebrant. Committal rites and burial will follow in St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302; or to Mount St. Joseph Academy, c/o Development Office, 127 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. To sign an online guestbook with send messages of e-condolence, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
