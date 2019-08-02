Robert P. Tifft ARLINGTON — Robert P. Tifft, 83, died July 29, 2019, at Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington. He was born Sept. 16, 1935, in Weston, the son of Charles and Elsie Butler Tifft, and attended local schools. Mr. Tifft worked as a furniture maker for Hale Co. in East Arlington for many years. He enjoyed working on lawn mowers and in earlier years, working on cars and hunting. He was an avid NASCAR fan following Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon. Survivors include his sons Malcolm and Travis Tifft, both of Arlington, Marcus Tifft, of North Bennington; his brother, Francis Tifft, of Florida, and sister, Eleanor Perry, of Athens, Vermont; three grandchildren and a great-grandson. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen Stone Tifft, whom he married Aug. 4, 1962, in Sunderland; his son, Trevor Tifft; brothers John, Charles and William Tifft; and a granddaughter. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel, Route 7A, Arlington, where calling hours begin at noon prior to the service. Burial will follow in Ira Allen Cemetery in Sunderland. Memorial contributions may be made to Martha Canfield Library, in care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 528, Arlington, VT 05250. For online condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.