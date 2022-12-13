Robert Parker COLCHESTER — Flicker, Robert Parker, was born on May 16, 1932, the son of Roy and MaryEllen Parker. He was born and raised in the small town of Proctor Vermont, famous for its marble. He attended Proctor High School where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He was a gifted athlete and enjoyed sports throughout his life. Flicker met Virginia in Proctor. He would reminisce that he had known her his whole life. They didn’t date until after school, but had known each other since the first grade, an entire lifetime. Flicker served in the Korean war. Upon his return, Virginia and Flicker married on July 28th, 1956. After 8 years of marriage, they were finally blessed with their only son, Bobby. Flicker worked for the telephone company in Proctor until they transferred him to Colchester in 1972. After leaving so many close friends and family behind, he was blessed to find new friends, and on many occasions saw them come together in celebration. He enjoyed boating, pool time, basement parties, and hanging out at the Casa Romano. He coached women’s softball and loved watching his Red Sox! Throughout the years Virginia and Flicker went on many adventures, traveling throughout the United States and Europe with friends and family. In his retirement he always stayed busy, driving cars for Hertz, babysitting his grandchildren, doing yard work, and any other odd number of things that Virginia needed him to do. He was a kind and patient grandfather, whether he was listening to their stories, watching them swim, getting help in the garden, or reading books and catalogs. In the later years of their marriage, when Virginia lost her sight, Flicker was a dedicated caregiver and doer of all things. He was her eyes for shopping, decorating, and cooking. He worked hard to keep all the family traditions up to her standards and provide support wherever and whenever needed. Over the last year, without Virginia, Flicker continued to spend time with his family and friends. He celebrated his 90th birthday this year in May, but the empty seat next to him had taken its toll. We suspect his journey home will be a celebrated reunion, finally back with his Virginia again. Flicker was predeceased by his parents, his brother Roy Parker and his wife Gladys. He leaves behind his son, Bob his wife Rachael, and grandchildren Jackson and Mae, his sister Nancy and her husband Werner, his brother-in-law George Loso and his wife Patty, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. Flicker was blessed to be cared for by an amazing health care team. A special thank you to Dr. Sandoval who always took the time to listen and treated him with such dignity and respect. To the UVM Hospice team, especially Judy and Ezra that helped him through Virginia’s passing and were there to support him in his journey back to her. To the wonderful staff at Sterling House at Richmond that gave him so much love and support, and always made sure he had the best snacks! We are so grateful. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Thursday, December 15, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Colchester with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.