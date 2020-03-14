Robert Paul Laramie FAIR HAVEN — Mr. Robert (Bob, Pie, Dutch) Laramie, born Dec. 29, 1927, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in the home he was born in, surrounded by his family in Fair Haven, Vermont. He was the son of Nina and Fred Laramie, the seventh child and sixth son. Bob is survived by his wife, Sadie; and his sister, Mary Harriman, 94, of Salt Lake City, Utah. He is also survived by their 11 children, Lynne Colville (John), Gail Dunleavy, R. Paul Laramie Jr. (Bea), Jessie Steele, John, Chuck, Mary (Don), Duffy, Joseph (Carrie), Jim (Dagmar) and Carl (Debbie). Bob and Sadie have been blessed with 25 lovely grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Bob was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. Bob and Sadie purchased the Old French Church property on Caernarvon Street where they raised their 11 wonderful children. The boys all followed in big brother’s footsteps and joined the military while the girls went off to college. Rob loved to garden and provided his family with fresh food throughout the summers. He was an avid hunter and always enjoyed a good game of golf with his sons and sons-in-law. He retired from GE in 1989 and Sadie and Bob enjoyed a two-month holiday in Europe. So now, we say Bon Voyage - fly away home, Bob, we love you. There will be no calling hours as Bob and Sadie will be buried together in the future. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Seven Dolors on April 3, at 1 p.m. with a gathering following at the American Legion Post 49.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.