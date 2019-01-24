Robert Popailo HUBBARDTON — Robert Popailo, 60, died Jan. 10, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 25, 1958, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the son of John and Victoria (Malizewski) Popailo. He received his early education in Port Monmouth, New Jersey. In earlier years, Mr. Popailo worked in the local sanitation department. In Rutland, he was employed at Cumberland Farms for several years. He was a self-employed carpenter and mechanic. He enjoyed auto restoration and body work. Survivors include three children Angela Popailo, Kathy Garfield, both of Fair Haven, Robert Popailo Jr., of Rutland; five siblings Dennis Popailo, of Belford, New Jersey, Kenneth Popailo, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, Ronald Popailo, of Keansburg, New Jersey, Raymond Popailo, of Rutland, Leorna King, of Sevierville, Tennessee; five grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Popailo was predeceased by his parents. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven, where friends may call from noon prior to the service. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Robert Popailo Memorial Fund, in care of Mallory Funeral Home, 4 South Park Place, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
