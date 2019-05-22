Robert Protivansky PROCTOR — Robert "Bob" Protivansky, 76, of Proctor, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, after a long battle with his health. He was surrounded by his local family and had spoken with his Tennessee son just the day before. He had also surprised him with a visit just last month. Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY, on Oct. 1, 1942, son of the late Charles and Blanche (Fade) Protivansky. He grew up in Bellmore, NY, and in his early-20s, followed in his father's footsteps and joined the Bellmore Fire Department where he served as a captain of the advanced Hook & Ladder Co. He also enjoyed running with the department's drill team, the “Bellmore BB’s.” On Dec. 4, 1971, he married Carol Rathjen at the Bellmore Presbyterian Church. They chose to make Proctor their home where they raised their three sons Bob Protivansky Jr. and wife Patricia, of Proctor, Doug Protivansky and wife Stacy, of Clarksville, TN, and Dan Protivansky, of Proctor. Bob was well-known locally in the car business and before retiring, he was employed with Aubuchon Hardware Store in Rutland. He enjoyed helping the Proctor Youth League and coached Mighty Mites Baseball and Little League. In retirement, he spent many hours watching granddaughter, Kaitlynn, and grandson, Shane, play sports for Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland. He also served on the Proctor Selectboard. Bob loved to travel, especially to see his son and family in Tennessee. He loved visiting his sister and her family in Columbia, SC He is survived by his three sons; his grandchildren Kaitlynn, Shane, Alexa; his great-granddaughter, Layla; his sister, Sue Ann Mueller, of Columbia, SC; his nephew, Rob and wife Mary Beth and their children Jake, Shelby and Kevin. He always enjoyed spending time with his step-grandchildren Ciara, Madison and Brinkley. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Charles Patrick Protivansky Jr., who died serving our country in the U.S. Marines; and by his best friend and brother-in-law, Bob Mueller. A celebration of life will be held at his home in Proctor, Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m.; all are welcome. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
