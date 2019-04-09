Robert R. Dorr SHREWSBURY — Robert Richard Dorr, 87, of Shrewsbury, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home. He was born in Rutland Nov. 23, 1931, the son of Robert and Marie (Monville) Dorr. On July 2, 1955, he married Carole (Santwire) Dorr. Mr. Dorr was employed by the State of Vermont for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. Survivors include his wife, Carole, of Shrewsbury; a son, Richard R. Dorr (Marcia), of Whitehall, NY; and a daughter, Shelly LaVene (Chris), of Bomoseen. Funeral services were held Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Organist was William Gower Johnson. Vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.