Robert R. Ripley BRANDON — The funeral service for Robert Russel Ripley, 86, who died Dec. 12, 2021, was held Saturday, Dec. 18, at Brandon Congregational Church. The Rev. William Bartholomew, retired pastor, officiated. Jean Childers was the organist. Remembrances were shared by family and friends. Burial followed in Pine Hill Cemetery. Military honors were accorded by Brandon American Legion Post #55, led by Sgt. at Arms Robert Gearwar. Commander Aaron Tucker delivered a Legionnaires Service. The Vermont Army National Guard presented the American flag to the daughter, Ellen Knapp. A reception followed at Brandon Town Hall. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home.
