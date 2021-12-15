Robert R. Ripley BRANDON — Robert Russel Ripley, age 86, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his home in Brandon. Bob was born on Oct. 27, 1935, in Earlville, New York. He was the son of Russel Ripley and Rena (Alderman) Ripley. He grew up in Hamilton, New York, where he received his early education. He graduated from Hamilton Central High School in 1955. He earned his degree from Norwich University, Northfield, Vermont, in 1959. He served in the United States Army attaining the rank of Captain. He was honorably discharged in 1969. He was a member of the Norwich Football Team, and was inducted into the Norwich Hall of Fame in 1983. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Otter Valley Union High School in 2014. On July 20, 1957, he married Janipher Burgess at the Park Methodist Church in Hamilton, New York. Before his college graduation, he signed a contract with the New York Giants, and attended their summer training camp at Saint Michaels' College in Winooski, Vermont. After his college graduation, he went to Fort Knox, Kentucky, to serve in the Army. In 1960, they moved to Brandon, Vermont. In 1960, he was hired by Brandon High School/Otter Valley Union High School as a teacher, teaching history, civics and government. He retired in 1990 after 30 years of teaching. He worked weekends and summers for Guy Eddy at Eddy's Marina in Brandon, repairing boats and boat motors. He was hired by Neshobe School as a bus driver and cook until his second retirement in 2006. Painting houses was also a part-time job during the summer. He was a member of the Brandon Congregational Church and served on the Prudential Board. He belonged to St. Paul's Masonic Lodge #25, serving as Past Master, Marble Chapter #80, O.E.S. serving as Past Worthy Patron and was appointed Grand Representative to Michigan. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing cards, dining out and woodworking. He created several special keepsakes for his children and grandchildren, including dollhouses, barns, benches and tables. He enjoyed attending athletic events and supporting his grandchildren's interests. He is survived by his daughters, Ellen (Ripley) Knapp and her husband, Dale, of Brandon, Vermont, Terrie (Ripley) Patch and her husband, Tim, of Brandon, Vermont, and his son, Rob Ripley and his wife, Beth, of Leicester, Vermont; seven grandchildren, Hillary Knapp, Kelsey Knapp, Emily Patch Carter and Michael, Samantha Patch Graves and Brandon, Jeritt Patch, Amanda Ripley Quesnel and Paul Matthew, and Katherine Ripley and Cooper; two great-grandsons, Luke Robert Quesnel and John Matthew Quesnel; his brother-in-law, Carl Burgess and his wife, Carol, of Cortland, New York; two nieces, a nephew and several cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Janipher, on July 2, 2021; his father and mother; and sister, Ellen Joyce Ripley. The memorial service “In Celebration of His Life” will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Brandon Congregational Church. A private graveside committal service and burial with military honors will follow in the family lot in Pine Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 2-6 p.m. Those wishing to pay their respects are asked to wear a face covering. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Norwich University, Schneider Legacy Project, 158 Harmon Drive, Northfield, VT 05663; or to Otter Valley Union High School Athletic Department, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.