Robert Raymond Kirkbride LUDLOW — Robert Raymond Kirkbride, age 56, of Ludlow, left this world on Feb. 6, 2019. He was born to Robert W. and Patricia A. Kirkbride on Nov. 13, 1962. He attended Ludlow schools and graduated from MSJ in June 1980. Throughout his life, he was an outdoorsman, snowmaker, carpenter, logger, long haul and freight trucker. His latest employment was with XPO Logistics. Bob was a devoted family man enjoying spending time with his granddaughter in Maine, parents in Ludlow and extended Maine families. He is survived by his parents, of Ludlow; son Robert James and wife Jenica and granddaughter Brynnley and soon-to-be grandson Maverick Raymond, of Naples, ME; son Joseph, of Windham, ME; sister Deborah Khiel and significant other Michael Fortin, of Sweden, ME; sister Martha Chessie and husband Christopher, of Shapleigh, ME; Kellie Kirkbride Westberry, the mother of his sons, of Windham, ME; partner Sharree Patria, of Springfield. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Annunciation in Ludlow. Calling hours for the public will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass, then a reception in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “RRK Educational Fund,” and mailed to Key Bank at 80 West St., Rutland, VT 05701. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Our thoughts are with all of you.
Robert and Tracey Brown Leary
