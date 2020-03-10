Robert "Robbie" Townsend rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Robert “Robbie” Townsend, 62, who died March 1, 2020, was held Saturday, March 7, at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. The Rev. Shirley Oskamp officiated. Wayne Surrell was the guitarist. Words of remembrance were shared by relatives and friends. A reception followed at Two Sheas in Rutland.
