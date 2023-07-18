Robert S. Cook RUTLAND — The graveside service for Robert S. Cook 81 of Rutland who died Sunday July 16. 2023 at the MT View Center in Rutland will be held 11AM Friday July 21, 2023, at the East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.
