Robert S. Menson DORSET — The funeral service for Robert Seward Menson, 92, who died March 12, 2019, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at First Congregational Church in Manchester. The private graveside service, with full military honors, will be held in Maple Hill Cemetery.
