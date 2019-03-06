Robert S. "Shane" Nolan SPRINGFIELD — Robert S. “Shane” Nolan, 60, of Springfield, Vermont, passed away on February 21, 2019 following an illness. He was born in Yonkers, New York on April 22, 1958, son of Elaine Nolan, and was graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School in Sheepshead Bay, NY. Mr. Nolan was employed in construction working for Vermont Timber Frames and West Bay Drywall. He later was employed at VPI in Bennington, and Mountainside House in Ludlow. He loved animals, especially his two dogs, Danny and Missy, and liked burning movies and was into Westerns. He also like to draw and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Laurie Ann (Lagarde) Nolan; two sons, Matthew Nolan of Rochester, NY and Richard Nolan of Charlotte, NC; step-sons Jason Allen of Springfield, Justin Allen of Newburgh, NY and Jared Allen of Springfield; step-daughters Teressa Mathews of Woodburn, NY, Ashley Mathews of Harris, Michigan, and Megan Andrews of Woodburn, NY; brother Raymond “Sandy” Arroyo of Staten Island, NY, and a sister, Madeline Casio of Brooklyn, NY; 15 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.
