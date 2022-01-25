Robert S. Spencer RUTLAND — Robert Scott Spencer, 88, of Rutland, died at 7:35 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Rutland on Sept. 25, 1933, the son of Earl F. and Viola (Laird) Spencer. He was one of 10 children. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lorraine Spencer; his son, Robert E. Spencer, of Clarendon; his daughter and son-in-law, Jeff and Belinda Reed, of Ohio; his daughter and son-in-law, Shawn and Carlene Wiegel; his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Sue Spencer; and faithful dog, Max. Additionally, Robert is survived by grandchildren, Michael and Jason Baker, Jeremy Winslow, Nicole Brandon and Alainah Reed, Lorielle Dougherty, Jonathan and Erica Selenkow; and great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Jillian, Caitlyn, Aiden, Cayde and Makenna Dougherty, of California; of his siblings, Nancy Ridlon and Janice McLaughlin remain. Bob liked to travel with his wife as often as he could, and they shared many, many adventures throughout their 68 years of marriage. Robert was known for his quick wit and humor. His love of life and his family will be remembered by all. Per his wishes, there will be no services.
