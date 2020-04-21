Robert S. Swanson SPRINGFIELD — Robert S. Swanson, 86, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following an illness. He was born on Dec. 9, 1933, in Worcester, Massachusetts, the son of Nels and Alna (Gay) Swanson. He attended schools in Woodstock, and received his undergraduate degree from Castleton State Teachers College and master's of education from Keene State College. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea and Japan. Mr. Swanson was a longtime middle school educator in math and science in the Springfield School System for over 30 years. He was also a principal for a few years. For many years he ran a house painting business during the summer months. He enjoyed spending time with his family and pets. He also liked to ski, collect coins, garden, and was an avid reader. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary (Parker) Swanson; daughter, Diane Nelson and her husband Ken; son, John Swanson; three grandchildren: Joel Nelson and his wife Christy, Emily Nelson and Dana Nelson; and great-grandson Julian Nelson. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Swanson. A memorial service will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield at a later date and will be announced at that time. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Main St., Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.