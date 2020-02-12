Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Snow showers this morning. Peeks of sunshine later. High 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.