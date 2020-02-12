Robert S. Thompson RUTLAND — Robert Steven Thompson, 61, died Feb. 9, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 16, 1959, in Burlington, the son of Robert R. and Shirley M. (Frances) Thompson. He graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School. For many years, Mr. Thompson worked as a welder for Blodgett Oven. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his father, stepmother Phyllis, two brothers, Patrick and Randy Thompson, all of Hinesburg; and three sisters, Jackie Steady of Vergennes, Brenda Prim of Williston and Trena King of Marion, Ohio. He was predeceased by his mother. The graveside service will be held at a later date in Hinesburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society-VT Division, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
