Robert Swartz MOUNT HOLLY — Robert Swartz, 51, died June 28, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Dec. 8, 1967, the son of Walter and Susan (Paskell) Swartz, in Greensville, Pennsylvania. He attended schools in Pembroke, Massachusetts. Mr. Swartz owned and operated RDS Contracting. Survivors include a daughter, Sara Swartz, a sister, Laura Swartz-Hoc, a stepson, Daniel Francis, all of Mount Holly; a stepdaughter, Jessie Frances, of Ludlow, and a stepson, Brandyn Frances, of Massachusetts; his former wife, Melissa Batchelder, of Mount Holly; and four grandchildren. The memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
