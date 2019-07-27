Robert T. Leary Sr. MANCHESTER CENTER — Robert T. Leary Sr., 82, died July 22, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 5, 1936, the son of Paul A. and Madeline Zullo Leary. He attended local Manchester schools. At a young age, Mr. Leary worked for several local automobile garages. He retired after 30 years' employment at Bourn's Tire/Auto. He married Katherine "Kitty" McEckron in 1967 and they raised eight children. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, snowshoeing, as well as going to auctions, flea markets, tag sales and Sunday bingo in Wells. Survivors include a son, Robert T. Leary Jr.; two grandsons; stepchildren Jackie, Ken, Kevin, Scott, Darcy, Brett and Kurt Dooley; and a brother, Daniel Leary. He was predeceased by his wife and two sisters Katie Ziegenhagen and June Gutbier. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Bonnet Street in Manchester Center, where calling hours begin at 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to East Dorset Volunteer Fire Department. For online condolences, visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
