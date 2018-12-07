Robert W. Buley MONTPELIER - Robert W. Buley, 85, of Elm Street, died unexpectedly, recently at his home. He was born on Dec. 3, 1932, the son of Charles and Corrine (Campbell) Buley. He graduated from St. Michael’s High School. He enlisted into the United States Navy, where he served on the USS Champlain aircraft carrier, until his honorable discharge. Bob worked for a short time for the railroad before becoming a postal carrier for many years at the Montpelier Post Office. He coached Little League for a number of years, played softball, golf, and was on several bowling leagues. He was a member and longtime treasurer of the American Legion Post #3, a member of the VFW Post #792 and St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. He was also a longtime New York Yankees fan. Survivors include his brother, David Buley and wife Roberta, of Rutland; nieces and nephew David Buley Jr. and wife Shannon, of Vero Beach, Florida, Penny Perry and husband Kevin, of Hampton, New York, Michael Buley, of Rutland; great-nieces and -nephews Cassidy Buley, Steven Perry and wife Tara, of Poultney, Justin Perry, Aiden Perry, both of Hampton, New York, Shannon Buley and Melinda Buley, both of California. There will be a graveside service held in the spring. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
