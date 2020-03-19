Robert W. DeAngelis RUTLAND TOWN — On Sunday March 15, 2020, Robert W. DeAngelis embarked on a new career in heaven and will be deeply missed.The intensity with which we will miss him exceeds the upper limits of what language can convey, especially for his wife, Mary, who had been married to him for 45 years. Bob had a friendly, loving and laid back personality. He loved to tease and joke with anyone and everyone, especially with his customers at our Rutland Country Store; he truly loved the smiles he received in return. He also had a passion for cooking and his famous stromboli would sell out everyday at the store! The love he had for his sons was undeniable. Bob loved watching and coaching his sons in baseball, hockey and anything they took an interest in while they were growing up and he continued to be their biggest fan to this day. As an educator and director of the radiography program at Monmouth Medical Center in New Jersey and Rutland Regional Medical Center, he authored Radiology Review material helping thousands in the radiology field learn and grow as professionals. Bob was very driven and passionate about his work and shaped the careers of many individuals. His children, Tony (Jill), Bobby (Lauren), Corey (Lina) and Chad, as well as his grandchildren, Michael, Gavin, Harper and Tanner, will spend many days reminiscing and sharing their wonderful memories of Pops. A memorial will be at a future date TBA. In lieu of flowers; donations in his name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, c/o Clifford Funeral Home.
