Robert W. Robinson FAIR HAVEN — Robert W. Robinson, 75, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Sept. 26, 1944, in Rutland, the son of James W. and Mildred (White) Robinson. He graduated from Suitland High School in Maryland and from Benjamin Franklin University. Mr. Robinson was employed as an accountant at the Washington Post for 15 years. He then worked as an insurance agent at John Hancock Life Insurance Agency in Rutland for many years until retiring in 2009. He was a member of Castleton Lions Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, country music, and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics. Survivors include four children, Carla Tucker of Springfield, Paul Robinson of Manchester, New Hampshire, Andrew Robinson of Castleton and Bryan Robinson of Charlotte, North Carolina; three siblings, Susan Luskey of Maryland, Dianne Murray of Castleton and James Robinson of Maryland; his former wife, Sharon Robinson of Springfield; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Castleton Lions Club, in care of Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT.
