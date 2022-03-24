Robert W. Welch PITTSFORD — The funeral service for Robert Wayne Welch, 83, who died Jan. 29, 2022, was held Saturday, March 19, at Pittsford Congregational Church. Pastor Michael Dwyer officiated. The pianist was Stu James, and the bagpiper was Ellen Green. The eulogy was presented by Jackson McClain, a grandson. A reception was held at the church. Private burial will be at a later date.
