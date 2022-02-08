Robert W. Welch PITTSFORD — Robert Wayne Welch, 83, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born July 24, 1938, in Woodsville, New Hampshire, the son of Robert C. and Mary (Tinkham)Welch. He graduated in 1956 from Woodsville High School. Mr. Welch was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1959 and remained in the inactive reserves until 1968. He married Jane M. Burt, May 9, 1959. He worked for Volkswagen of America. Mr. Welch was a 4-H outdoor life and Boy Scout leader, hunter safety instructor and NRA member. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, NASCAR and genealogy research in Scotland. Survivors include his wife, son Tim Welch, daughter Michelle Welch, all of Pittsford; four grandchildren and a great-grandchild. The memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Pittsford Congregational Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Pittsford Congregational Church, Pittsford Historical Society, Vermont Food Bank in Barre. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.