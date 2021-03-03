Roberta Adams BENSON — Roberta "Bobbi" Adams, 84, of Arcadia, Florida, formerly of Benson, Vermont, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida. She was born July 27, 1936, in Connecticut, the daughter of James Hines and Mary Deak. She graduated from Windham High School and married Karl Chanski in 1955. They were the owner/operators of Benson General Store from 1972 until 1984. She served on the Benson School Board and as a dispatcher for the Benson Fire Department and Benson First Response. She was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven. In 1992, she married Clarence "Dick" Adams. They enjoyed traveling in their RV and volunteer work. Survivors include her children, Karon of Castleton, MaryJo of Rutland, Jim of Lake George, New York, grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husbands and a son, Daniel Chanski. A memorial Mass and burial service will be at a later date.
