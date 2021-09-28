Roberta Butterfield RUTLAND — Roberta Butterfield, 89, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at her granddaughter’s home in Michigan. Roberta was born on June 13, 1932, in Rutland, Vermont, to the late Charles and Frances (Woodward) Prior. She attended elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse, Haiti School, nearby her family farm and graduated from Rutland Senior High School in Vermont. Roberta married Benjamin Butterfield on June 16, 1956, and they spent 48 years together until Benjamin passed away in 2004. Roberta raised African violets and nasturtiums, enjoyed crocheting, baking, collecting her favorite recipes, playing piano, volunteering in the nursing home, faithfully attending her church, loving her special pets, calico cats and goats, and reading. She kept a beautiful home and hosted many family holidays. Roberta was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed. Roberta is survived by two daughters, Susan (Jerry) Lamb and Merrilynn Butterfield; grandchildren, Christianna (Chris) Reed, William (Crystal) Lamb, Sara (Adam) Doughty, Yulia Smith and Anya Smith; great-grandchildren, Alex, Thomas, Madeline, Benjamin, Liam, Jackson and Mark; numerous nieces and nephews; and family in love, Pamela, Heather, Elijah, Isaiah and Samuel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Frances; husband, Benjamin; brother, Raymond; and sisters, Marion, Geraldine, Norma and Eleanor. A graveside committal service for family and close friends will be held in mid-October in the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, Vermont. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home – 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, Michigan. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com
