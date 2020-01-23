Roberta H. Kimball BRANDON — Roberta Howard Kimball, 93, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Wintergreen Residential Care-North in Brandon. She was born Nov. 9, 1926, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, the daughter of Howard and Annie (Pine) Whitcomb. She graduated in 1944 from Lunenburg, Massachusetts, High School, where she was a basketball player and inducted into its Hall of Fame. She attended secretarial school in Worcester, Massachusetts. On July 15, 1950, she married Dexter Chandler Kimball in Lunenburg. In Brandon, Mrs. Kimball and her husband ran the family farm until their retirement in 1978. He died July 3, 2008. After selling the farm, she worked at Brandon Training School and also as a prep cook and pastry chef at Rosie’s Restaurant in Middlebury. She was a member of Brandon Congregational Church. She was an avid reader who volunteered at the Brandon Library. Survivors include five children, Deborah Roberts of Clarendon, Katrina Fielder of Whiting, Jeffrey Kimball of Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina, Roger Kimball of Rutland, Dexter Kimball of Amenia, New York; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Brandon Congregational Church, with the Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor, officiating, followed by a reception in the church hall. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Brandon Free Public Library, 4 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. For online condolences, visit www.millerandketchamfuneralhomes.com.
