Roberta Howard Kimball rites BRANDON — The memorial service for Roberta Howard Kimball, 93, who died Jan. 20, 2020, was held Saturday, Jan. 25, at Brandon Congregational Church. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor, officiated. Kent Baker was the organist. Guitarist was Lily Roberts. Soloists were Eliot Mason and Delaney Fielder. The eulogy was delivered by grandson Michael Kimball. A reception followed in the church hall. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
