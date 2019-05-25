Roberta "Kapi" Reith RUTLAND — A celebration of life for Roberta “Kapi” Reith, who died February 16, 2019, will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 1:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland, 117 West St., Rutland with the Rev. Barbara Threet officiating. Light refreshments will follow in the church hall. Memorial contributions can be made in Kapi's name to Caring Canines Therapy Dog Club, c/o Lisa Boernandr, 24 Easterly Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701 or the Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland Lighting Fund at the above address. All who knew and loved Kapi are invited to participate in this service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.