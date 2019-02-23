Roberta Kapiolani Reith RUTLAND — Roberta Kapiolani Reith, aka “Kapi,” passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2019. Kapi was born to Mary Elizabeth Roberts Reith and William Hunter Reith Sr. on Sept. 28, 1943. She is survived by her sister, Lyn Barrett Bussian; her brother, William Hunter Reith Jr.; her dogs Gareth and Sophie; and her cat, Zed. Kapi will be missed by her family, her beloved pets, and a wide circle of colleagues, friends and advocates for animals. Kapi received her BA and MEd degrees from Rutgers University and her PhD from Temple University in the Psychology of Reading. She was a gifted teacher of teachers, and mentored countless into a wholistic understanding of how children learn to read. She taught in colleges in West Virginia, Vermont and Kentucky, served in numerous professional organizations and retired from the College of St. Joseph in Rutland as Chair of the Department of Education. After retirement, she became a supplemental service provider and tutored children in special education. Although born in New York City and raised outside of Philadelphia, Kapi claimed Vermont as her home. Kapi’s personal passion was animals, and she brought many into her home to provide consistency and care. She not only loved her pets but mentored others who adopted dogs and cats as pets. She was the president of Caring Canines: Therapy Dog Club of Southern Vermont and an active member of the online dog group Canine-L, Bearded Collie Club of America and Beardies of the World, which raises money for rescue operations for bearded collies globally. Her bearded collie, Gareth, earned medals in agility competition; her rescue dog, Sophie, changed from a fearful breeding dog to a therapy dog for humans under Kapi’s tutelage; and her Maine coon cat, Zed, was named like the last letter of the alphabet because she knew he would be her last cat. All her animals gave her great joy. Kapi was also passionate about the peregrine falcon live stream webcam in Rochester, NY, and watched yearly as the parent birds raised their young. Kapi was active in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland where she served on the Board of Directors as vice-president and on the membership committee. She was a member of the Democratic Party of Rutland and cared deeply about many social justice issues. She served her wider community by volunteering for Meals on Wheels. A celebration of Kapi’s life is planned for the Spring of 2019.
