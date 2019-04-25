Roberta L. Scarcello PITTSFORD — On March 27, 2019, the morning of her 89th birthday, Roberta Lorraine "Bertie" "Bert" Reuschle Scarcello walked out of The Meadows with her best friend, Sally "Sara," heading to JR’s for breakfast. Roberta passed three weeks later surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from complications of a stroke. Roberta was born in Flushing, NY, on March 27, 1930, a boisterous battering ram Aries and only daughter of the venerable William Joseph Reuschle, from Corona, NY, and Grayce Marion Townsend Reuschle, from Poughkeepsie, NY. Summers growing up were spent on family property in Rhinebeck, NY, with her grandfather, Robert Townsend, where her appreciation of nature and her love of little critters and birds began. She graduated from Bayside High and began her banking career at Whitestone Savings & Loan. She met Mel “Jack” Scarcello while he was stationed at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and they were married on Aug. 12, 1950. They settled in Levittown and later, Bethpage, Long Island, NY, and raised four children before moving to Pittsford in 1977. Roberta was an active member of the Pittsford community for over 42 years. She had her finger on the pulse of Pittsford for decades while working at Kamuda's Country Market: first, for Joe and Josephine, and then, Joe and Laurie. She was so proud to see Brian, the third generation, continue the Pittsford tradition. Her Best Friend "Sally," who kept her beautiful Elm Street gardens growing, was there for many amazing adventures and in recent years, for her every whim and wish and with our blessing, at times asking, "Are you sure that's what you want to do, Bertie?" Roberta was an avid gardener and birdwatcher, a voracious reader, an enthusiastic golfer and a serious bridge player. Some of her most favorite things included organizing and kicking the ladies butts at bridge (highly competitive), making her famous lasagna (family recipe available upon request), playing golf with her robin's egg blue golf balls (favorite color), and swearing like the sailor her husband was (Navy veteran). She was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Mel Scarcello, who was a Nassau County NYPD retiree, U.S. marshal, entrepreneur, and a regular at the Proctor-Pittsford Country Club. She is survived by her four children Lory Smith and husband Bob, of Trinidad, CO, Judy Risteff and husband Paul, of Proctor, Robert Scarcello and wife Kathy, of Wells, and Nancy Scarcello and partner Nathan Bartholomew, of Florence; six grandchildren Melissa Risteff (Greg Root), of Denver, CO, Kris Grundt (Crystal Henry), of Rutland, Christin Scarcello-Miller (Matt), of Brookside, NJ, Tomasea Smith, of Trinidad, CO, Linds Schauwecker (Andrew), of Beaufort, SC, Jared Smith, of Weston, CO; and six great-grandchildren Cheyenne Grundt, Conner Grundt, of Rutland, Alea Rocha, of Trinidad, CO, Jacob Miller, of Brookside, NJ, Mackenzie Schauwecker, Bennett Schauwecker, of Beaufort, SC. On Long Island, she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Levittown. After moving to Vermont, she became a longtime member of the Church of the Wildwood in Chittenden and forged a special friendship with three successive ministers Dick Marceau, Stan Frye, Shirley Oskamp, and their families. Her "Wildwood" church family were very dear to her, especially Jane, Cindy, Marcia, Meredith, Susan, Deb, Lauren, Sara, Emmie, Marion, Dot, Donna, Nina, Seth and, of course, Shirley. Roberta made many lifelong friends at Wildwood and was a grandmother to generations of children who grew up there as she shepherded them to and from church school and attended their school concerts, plays and graduations. In recent months as she settled into life at The Meadows, she was still looking out for others and helping where she saw need. She was always at her best when she was helping others. Many thanks to all the staff and her Meadows family Jay, Randi, Heidi, Lynn, Rebecca, Rosie, Mary, Juliana, Shauntelle, Melissa, Kimmie, Martina, Kim, Sarah, Christie, Lee, Caitlin, Lexi, Marie, Lee, Lucy, Patrick, Devon, Keith and her dining table mates, Bette, Bea and Gail and especially Mary Bushey who, in the beginning, was the only one who could get her up and out of her room! Sending sentiments was also something very important to her; for years, she sent cards to friends, young and old, near and far, for birthdays, anniversaries and well-wishes! We have all run into people who have said to us, "She remembered my birthday, she remembered my anniversary or she sent a note and it really touched my heart." The birthday cards and well-wishes continue to arrive for her, so a most sincere thank you for that! Her warm smiles, very generous hugs and, of course, the birthday cards, will be missed by all! In recent years, Bert was showing up at “open mic” with her own version of the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel! We welcome her open mic community with their music, jokes, songs and stories to join us at the Celebration of her Life. A service was held for her family at Church of the Wildwood on Saturday, April 20. An open house, Celebration of Roberta's Life, will be held at the Lake Bomoseen Lodge & Taproom at 2551 VT Route 30, Bomoseen, VT 05732, (formerly the Trak Inn) on Thursday, May 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Roberta's love of animals and the theater, memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or to the Paramount Theater, 30 Center St., Rutland, VT 05701.
