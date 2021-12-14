Roberta Lovely Smith BENNINGTON — Roberta Mary Lovely Smith, 91, of Bennington, Vermont, formerly of Springfield, Vermont, died on Dec. 9, 2021. She was born on Oct. 14, 1930, in Hanover, New Hampshire, the daughter of Milon and Marguerite (Tucker) Lovely. On Aug. 14, 1954, she married Howard N. Smith in Lebanon, New Hampshire. When we think of Roberta the words that come to mind are loving, devoted and adventuresome. She was an avid gardener. Roberta loved the outdoors. She spent a lot of time walking, hiking, or just enjoying her beautiful flower gardens. She was a member of the Springfield quilter’s group and enjoyed making quilts for people in need. Roberta worked as a receptionist at Springfield Hospital in the x-ray department until her retirement. Roberta had many close friends and was a beloved community member. She was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Springfield, Vermont. Roberta was a member of the Eastern Star and served as worthy matron. She also served as mother advisor to the girls in the Masonic Order of the Rainbow. Roberta was a devoted and energetic mom. She always found the time to support Mike and Bruce’s activities. She was a kind and caring role model and was known for welcoming her sons’ friends into her home at a moment’s notice. Her influence played a critical role in the success of her two sons. Roberta loved being a grandmother. She was always making something special for her five grandchildren. She was known for her beautiful handknit sweaters and afghans. She also made beautiful quilts for each of her grandchildren which they treasure. Roberta also made sure that they had plenty of her delicious baked goods: pies, cookies, cakes, sticky buns and of course, her famous whoopie pies. Holidays with her grandchildren always held a special place in her heart. Roberta was so excited about the arrival of her great-grandson and loved the opportunity to meet him. Her family meant the world to her. We love you, Grandma, and have such happy memories of our times with you. Roberta was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Howard N. Smith. She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Michael H. and Nancy Smith, and Bruce Smith and Jennifer Clarkson-Smith; her five grandchildren and their partners, Heidi Smith and Dylan Hall, Caitlin Smith and Derrek Eckhardt, Eric and Julia Smith, Michael R. Smith and Stephanie Gursky, and Jeffrey Smith and Kayla Brown; and her great-grandson, Maddox Hall. She was predeceased by her parents, Marguerite (Tucker) and Milon Lovely; her brothers, Maynard Lovely and Francis Lovely. The family would like to recognize and thank the staff at Brookdale at Fillmore Pond of Bennington, Vermont, and the BAYADA Hospice team for their unwavering support and compassion for both Roberta and Howard. Donations in memory of Roberta can be made to the Springfield Family Center Inc., through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201. Burial will occur at a later date to be announced. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
