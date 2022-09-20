Roberta Mary Lovely Smith BENNINGTON — Roberta Mary Lovely Smith, 91, of Bennington, Vermont, formerly of Springfield, Vermont, died on December 9, 2021. She was born on October 14, 1930 in Hanover, NH. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday September 24, 2022 at 1pm at Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vermont. Donations in memory of Roberta can be made to the Springfield Family Center, Inc. through the office of Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
